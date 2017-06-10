Officials: Fairfield structure fire is under control

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Crews are on scene of a two-alarm fire at a single-family home in Fairfield Saturday morning.

Fairfield Fire Department first reported the fire on Bell St. around 10:50 a.m. via Twitter.

By 11:00 a.m., officials reported the fire was under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Fairfield FD.

