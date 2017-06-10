Goose poop leaves 17 with crappy but happy Disneyland day

By Published: Updated:
Geese
AP Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

They enjoyed the Disneyland just fine. But they were hit by a mass of droppings from a flock of geese.

It was dramatic enough to bring police and firefighters to the Magic Kingdom.

The Anaheim Police Department says they answered a call that guests had been hit with fecal matter, but determined it was from a flock of geese that flew over and no crime occurred. Eleven adults and six kids were hit, but none were hurt.

Police say all guests are now healthy and happy.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s