Man arrested for randomly stabbing teen outside Millbrae public library



MILLBRAE (KRON)–Police arrested the man responsible for randomly stabbing a 13-year-old boy multiple times outside the Millbrae Public Library Friday afternoon, according to a San Mateo County sheriff’s detective.

The stabbing occurred at about 2:30 p.m. outside of the Millbrae Public Library, located at 1 Library Ave.

The suspect, described only as a 40-year-old man, randomly approached the teen and then began stabbing him with a 4-inch folding knife, Detective Salvador Zuno said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries to his arms, according to Zuno.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail and is being charged with willful injury to a child and attempted murder.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Zuno described the incident as “completely random,” adding, “There’s no other explanation.”

