Man shot dead in Pacifica home

By Published:

PACIFICA (KRON)–A man was shot and found dead early this morning inside a Pacifica home, police said today.

At about 12:30 a.m. officers went to a home in the 700 block of Big Bend Drive after someone called to report a shooting.

Officers found a 23-year-old man dead inside the home.

Police said people at the scene gave officers some information.

Police do not believe any public threat exists.

An investigation is underway. Police said the name of the man who died will be released once his family has been told.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s