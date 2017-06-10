Police pursuit ends with crash, shooting in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — Officers shot and injured a suspect after a police chase in Brentwood Friday night, according to Lt. Tim Herbert with Brentwood Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:48 p.m. after the suspect’s car crashed into a home in the 500 block of Birchwood Rd., Herbert said.

There were two people inside the car.

Police shot one of them and the other was injured in the crash.

Both were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Police only said that they are alive.

No officers were injured, according to Herbert.

Details of how the chase initially began and of how the shooting unfolded after the car wreck were not released.

No further details are available at this time.

The case is currently under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Brentwood Police Department Investigation Division at 925-809-7911.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

