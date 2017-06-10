Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords to be commissioned in Texas

By Published:
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2013 file photo shows former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), at a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Bruce Braley during the Bruce Blues & BBQ at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. Giffords is working on a book about gun control. The Arizona Democrat and her husband, the retired Navy captain and astronaut Mark Kelly, are collaborating on "Enough: Our Fight to Keep America Safe from Gun Violence." Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced that "Enough" was scheduled for release in June. (AP Photo/Scott Morgan, File)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) – The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas.

Navy officials say ceremonies will be held Saturday in Galveston to commission the warship named for the former Arizona congresswoman, who was shot in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona, but survived the assassination attempt.

The $475 million ship was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, and arrived in Galveston last weekend.

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Giffords helped christen the ship in 2015. It’s the ninth in a series of high-speed vessels designed to navigate in shallow coastal regions known as littoral waters.

Giffords’ husband is retired astronaut Mark Kelly, a former Navy captain stationed in Galveston County during his NASA service.

Free public tours of the ship are available each afternoon through Friday in Galveston.

San Diego will be its home port.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s