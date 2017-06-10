WATCH: Palo Alto police seek help solving 16-year-old murder case

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police are asking for help in solving a homicide that took place on this date 16 years ago, police said Saturday.

21-year-old Maria Hsiao was shot in the head outside a downtown nightclub on June 10, 2001.

Police immediately performed CPR while waiting for an ambulance, but she did not survive.

Maria was a student at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, studying to be a digital special effects designer, her sister said.

Police are asking people to watch the video above, which describes what happened on that summer night nearly two decades ago.

Police ask that people share the video on social media.

The more people who see it, the better chance someone will provide a tip that will lead officers to the killer, police said.

Even someone with second or third-hand information may be helpful.

Anonymous tips may be emailed to paloaltotipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984. Tips may also be sent to the department’s free mobile app, which can be downloaded from bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay. People can also call in tips to the detective bureau at (650) 329-2597.

