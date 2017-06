1 dead following traffic accident along Hwy 121 in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (KRON)–A traffic fatality was reported this afternoon in unincorporated Napa County, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.

The fatality was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at state Highway 121 and Haire Lane. CHP officials said two lanes of the highway will be closed until about 3:45 p.m.

