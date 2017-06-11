2 tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals up for bid

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON)–Two tickets to Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals between theGolden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena in Oakland are up for auction today, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

To bid on the tickets, bidders can go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdKciU-XcpoLEpu01Fjq-UEElGsfzxEm7tX5HDcnQlyXG_OkQ/viewform?c=0&w=1

The money raised from the highest bidder will be used to help Oakland’s underserved young entrepreneurs through Oakland’s Emerging 100initiative, according to the mayor.

Oakland’s Emerging 100 initiative is a nonprofit whose mission is to prepare, launch and grow 100 or more new businesses by underrepresented young adult entrepreneurs each year.

The tickets are luxury mezzanine seats. Bids must be in by 10 a.m.Monday and an auction official will be in touch with the winning bidder at
about 11 a.m.

The tickets can be picked up before 5 p.m. at City Hall.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s