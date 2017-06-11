2 tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals up for bid

OAKLAND (KRON)–Two tickets to Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals between theGolden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena in Oakland are up for auction today, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

To bid on the tickets, bidders can go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdKciU-XcpoLEpu01Fjq-UEElGsfzxEm7tX5HDcnQlyXG_OkQ/viewform?c=0&w=1

The money raised from the highest bidder will be used to help Oakland’s underserved young entrepreneurs through Oakland’s Emerging 100initiative, according to the mayor.

Oakland’s Emerging 100 initiative is a nonprofit whose mission is to prepare, launch and grow 100 or more new businesses by underrepresented young adult entrepreneurs each year.

The tickets are luxury mezzanine seats. Bids must be in by 10 a.m.Monday and an auction official will be in touch with the winning bidder at

about 11 a.m.

The tickets can be picked up before 5 p.m. at City Hall.

