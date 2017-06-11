5 displaced by San Francisco fire

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A fire that broke out in one San Francisco neighborhood Sunday afternoon, displaced five residents.

San Francisco fire tweeted about the incident around 3:30 p.m.

The 1-arlarm fire happened at 112 Ironwood Way.

Red Cross and City Services is on the scene to assist those displaced by the fire.

 

