5 displaced by San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A fire that broke out in one San Francisco neighborhood Sunday afternoon, displaced five residents.

San Francisco fire tweeted about the incident around 3:30 p.m.

The 1-arlarm fire happened at 112 Ironwood Way.

Red Cross and City Services is on the scene to assist those displaced by the fire.

#061117WF1 (UPDATE2) Fire under control no injury 5 displaced under investigation 1612 Hrs Red Cross and City Services are helping displaced pic.twitter.com/pXwM3QEPdW — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 11, 2017

#061117WF2 WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 112 IRONWOOD WY, SF, 15:25 Hrs Avoid Area pic.twitter.com/bIMgYctwpv — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 11, 2017