Brother of Alameda County Sheriff’s employee goes missing in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (FOX40)— The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man related to one of their own who became lost in South Lake Tahoe.

Pham Dan Vu Thanh (Dan) launched his forest green kayak at Lester Beach Thursday and had called a friend around 9:15 a.m. to tell him about his camping trip. He was heading in the direction of an Emerald Bay campsite, according to the “Help Find Dan Pham” GoFundMe page, set up to raise funds for the search. Since then no one has seen him.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as other agencies, teamed up with the Coast Guard but could not find Dan during their initial searches. Family and friends led their own search for the man the GoFundMe page says was “an avid outdoorsman” and father of two.

Sgt. Todd Hammitt of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Dan, who is Vietnamese, is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, 150 pounds with a muscular build. He has short dark hair and multiple tattoos on his chest and shoulder. His kayak was 10-feet long and it is unknown if he wore a backpack or life jacket on his kayak.

The area around Emerald Bay has recently been experiencing rain and snow showers along with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

