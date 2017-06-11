Central Marin police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

SAN ANSELMO (KRON)–Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen today near the San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, according to Central Marin Police Authority officials.

The girl, Treasure Anderson, left her home without permission and without saying where she was going, according to police officials.

She was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. near Alexander Hall on the seminary campus.

She is described as African-American, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and yellow shirt, a black sweatshirt with musical notes on it and a Hello Kitty backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Marin Police Authority at (415) 927-5150.

