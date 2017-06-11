‘Neo-nazi’ in National Guard faces federal charges after police find explosives

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A member of the Florida National Guard is behind bars, facing federal charges after Tampa police found explosives in his apartment while investigating a double murder.

Brandon Russell, 22, was arrested in Key Largo a day after his roommates, Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18, were gunned down in their Tampa Palms apartment.

A third roommate, Devon Arthurs, 18, was arrested in connection to the killings.

Arthurs was detained at a nearby smoke shop where he briefly held a group of people hostage and admitted to killing his roommates.

Arthurs reportedly told police he and his roommates were affiliated with a neo-Nazi group, and that he decided to kill his roommates after converting to Islam.

After his arrest, investigators searching the apartment found bomb-making material belonging to Russell. Russell was arrested the following day.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday, June 7, where he’s being held without bond on a “Federal Marshal Hold,” according to federal authorities.

