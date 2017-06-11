Officials: Mom tapes son to chair, takes other child to swim

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.
Thirty-two-year-old Susan Malysa, of Boardman Township, remains jailed after a court appearance Tuesday for felony child endangering.
Boardman Township police say they arrested Malysa on Monday at a YMCA after a relative went to her home and found the boy in the home’s basement, bound to the chair with his mouth taped shut. Police say the child was cold and shaking.
A police report notes a previous report from April 2016 alleging that the child told a school counselor a woman had hit him with a hammer to discipline him.
Relatives have custody of the children.
Court records don’t indicate if Malysa has an attorney.
