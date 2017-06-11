Police arrest Antioch man suspected of burglary

MARTINEZ (KRON)–Police in Martinez arrested a man who allegedly burglarized two businesses Saturday morning in Martinez.

At 4:28 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an antique store located at 814 Main St.

According to police, a witness described seeing a man break through the front door window and enter the business. The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

Officers arrived and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

During an investigation, police viewed video surveillance footage of the burglary and saw the suspect, wearing a camouflage jacket, breaking into the business, then leaving moments before police arrived.

At 5:25 a.m., police received a silent burglary alarm from another business at 1616 Alhambra Ave.

Officers arrived moments later and saw the suspect from the earlier burglary inside. He appeared to have entered through a window, police said.

Officers surrounded the business. When the suspect exited through a side door, he was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Stanley Holton of Antioch. Holton was on active felony probation for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Holton was taken to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, then booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of felony burglary. His bail was set at $200,000.