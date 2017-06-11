SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — San Leandro police arrested a man suspected of shooting a church statue Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the St. Felicitas Church at 1650 Manor Blvd. after someone reported gunshots, according to San Leandro police officials.

When officers arrived they found the suspect near the church.

He allegedly resisted arrest and tried to escape.

During the scuffle, an officer took a gun from the man’s waistband, police said.

Officers later found the statue had been shot eight times.

Police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

There is no evidence to suggest that the church is still in danger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.

