SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Warriors fans across the Bay Area, and all over the country for that matter, anxiously await Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Dub Nation had high hopes of witnessing history Friday night in Cleveland.
However, Golden State missed their opportunity to sweep through the entire post-season, a feat which would have set a playoff record not just in the NBA, but across all major American sports.
As fans try to comprehend this major let-down, 95.7 The Game’s Bonta Hill sheds some light on the situation with KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez.
In the video above, he untangles what happened in that bizarre Game 4 breakdown, and renders the keys to a Game 5 victory.
Bonta and Marty agree, it’s a “must win” against a desperate LeBron and company.
The Warriors have a chance to become champions in front of their home crowd tomorrow night at Oracle Arena. Tip off is at 6:00 p.m.
