Tyson recalls more than 2 million pounds of breaded chicken products

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products being recalled could contain the known allergen milk, which is not on the product label.

The products under recall are bulk cases of breaded chicken items that were produced and packaged on various dates from August 2016 to January 2017. The USDA says they were shipped for institutional use nationwide, and according to records, schools have purchased the products.

These are the products under recall:

31.86-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 9/9/16, 10/5/16, 10/14/16, 10/15/16, 11/9/16, 12/10/16, 12/30/16 and 1/14/17

with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 9/9/16, 10/5/16, 10/14/16, 10/15/16, 11/9/16, 12/10/16, 12/30/16 and 1/14/17 31.05-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/16

with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/16 30.6-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 9/10/16, 9/16/16, 9/23/16, 9/30/16 and 10/6/16

with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 9/10/16, 9/16/16, 9/23/16, 9/30/16 and 10/6/16 30.6-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 9/16/16, 9/28/16 and 10/6/16

with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 9/16/16, 9/28/16 and 10/6/16 20.0-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 9/14/16, 9/19/16 and 10/3/16

with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 9/14/16, 9/19/16 and 10/3/16 32.81-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 8/17/16

with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 8/17/16 20-pound bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/3/16

with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/3/16 20-pound bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 9/16/16 and 10/6/16

Tyson issued the recall after being notified that bread crumbs the company received and used in products potentially contained undeclared milk.

The products should be thrown away or returned.

More information is available on the USDA’s website.

