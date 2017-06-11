VIDEO: Escape from Alcatraz Biathlon underway in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Today athletes from all around the world are coming to San Francisco to compete in the annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon.

This year, however, the event was changed at the last second to a biathlon race.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is in San Francisco reporting live from the event.

She says organizers told her that the swim portion of the race had to be cancelled because the currents are too dangerous.

Athletes will only be able to participate in the biking and running portions of the event.

More than 2,000 contestants will bike 18 miles and run eight miles through the trails of the Golden Gate recreational area.

Drivers in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood should expect some delays, city officials said.

Stay tuned to KRON4 News Weekend for Averi’s live updates.

Escape from Alcatraz organizers just informed me that the swim is canceled because of dangerous currents. Bike & run only @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BIujcvI2Ih — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) June 11, 2017

