Warriors fans gearing up for watch parties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Warriors fans, who don’t have big bucks to dish out for a ticket to Game 5 of the NBA Finals can still soak in all the action at local bars.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian compiled a list of bars around the Bay Area that are hosting watch parties for Monday’s night game.

EAST BAY

THE NEW PARKWAY THEATER OAKLAND 6PM SOLD OUT

ERA ART BAR AND LOUNGE 5 PM OAKLAND 19 GRAND AVE

PLANK 98 BROADWAY OAKLAND NO COVER

MAD OAK 135 12TH ST. OAKLAND SOLD OUT

O SULLIVANS NEWARK NO COVER

TRIBUNE TAVERN 401 13TH ST. WARRIORS NO COVER

RICKY’S SPORTS THEATER AND GRILL SAN LEANDRO 510-317-0200 NO COVER

THE FOURTH BORE TAP ROOM

SF

THE CHAPEL 5PM 777 VALENCIA ST. /THE VESTRY RESTAURANT

PAUL@THECHAPELSF.COM

THE WRECK ROOM 1340 CALIFORNIA ST.

NORTH BAY

SMITTY’S BAR SAUSALITO 214 CALEDONIA ST. WELCOME TO BRING FOOD

SOUTH BAY

DOUBLE D’S SPORTS GRILLE LOS GATOS 354 N SANTA CRUZ AVE

