WATCH: Kidnapping victim rescued from ex-boyfriend and his transgender lover

NEW MEXICO (KRON) — Newly released video shows the bizarre arrest of a man and his transgender lover after the pair allegedly kidnapped a woman.

Authorities say they were planning to take her to a cave and brainwash her into marrying one of them.

When police found her back in January, she was chained down by the neck in the back of a minivan in New Mexico.

The woman was rescued less than 24 hours after witnesses saw the her being dragged out of her Las Vegas, Nevada apartment.

After receiving an alert, police pulled over the van and arrested her ex-boyfriend Jack Morgan, and his new lover Samuel Brown, 19, who says he prefers to be called Sophia.

Police then found the kidnapped woman in the car and unchained her.

“He dragged me out of the place, and I fought so (bleep) hard cause I was like, this is how you die,” she said.

In a federal criminal complaint, investigators say Morgan and Brown planned the kidnapping for more than a year.

Throughout the arrest, Morgan was singing the words to the hymn “Amazing Grace,” asked for his bibles, and made some mental notes.

“Note to self… Wear shoes next time,” Morgan said.

Both he and Brown face charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and conspiracy.

