40-year-old man arrested for molesting Antioch girl

ANTIOCH (KRON)– Undercover detectives in Antioch arrested a 37-year-old man who was accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

On Apr. 30, the girl, an Antioch resident, came forward to report that she was molested by a man who was her neighbor in 2013, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect was a trusted family friend.

He was identified as 40-year-old Christopher Liff.

At the time of the incident, the victim was 10-years-old and the suspect was 37-years-old.

Through investigative techniques, detectives were able to gather evidence revealing that a molestation crime did in fact occur, police said.

Antioch police set up an undercover operation, where detectives contacted Liff under the guise of the juvenile victim.

According to police, his communications inferred his willingness to commit further unlawful acts.

Liff agreed to meet the victim, who was not present, at a designated location for the purposes of committing lewd and lascivious acts, police said.

On Friday, he was arrested by several undercover detectives and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility with a bail of $165,000.

Liff was charged with several felony crimes.

