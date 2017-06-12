6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes western Turkey, Greek island

By Published:

.ISTANBUL (AP) – A Turkish government agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken western Turkey. The Greek island of Lesbos has also been rattled.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Monday’s quake had caused any major damage in Turkey or Greece. Earthquakes are common in both countries.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management said that the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea at a depth of seven kilometers (more than four miles) and hit at 3:28 p.m. (1228 GMT).

Tremors were also felt in densely-populated Istanbul and in the western Turkish provinces of Izmir.

Private Dogan news agency showed residents in western Turkey leaving buildings.

State-run radio in Greece said hundreds of residents left buildings and waited out in the street in Lesbos’ capital, Mytilene.

