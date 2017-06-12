VIDEO: Police activity in San Francisco clearing, BART entrances open

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART entrances have reopened after San Francisco police investigated a suspicious package Monday morning.

Police reported the incident in the 700 block of Market St. between 3rd and 4th streets on Twitter around 8:30 a.m.

Just after 9:00 a.m. the package was deemed a non-threat.

Entrances to BART’s Powell Station at Market and 4th streets and Ellis and Stockton were closed for the investigation.

All entrances and surrounding city streets are now open.

Police say to expect delays traveling through the area.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Due to sfpd activity at POWL, entrances at market and 4th, ellis and stockton are closed. all other entrances are open. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 12, 2017

#SFPD activity at 700 block of Market Street bet. 3rd & 4th Streets. Please avoid area until further notice. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 12, 2017

