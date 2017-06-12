Body recovered from San Jose’s Almaden Lake

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A body was recovered from the water at South San Jose’s Almaden Lake Regional Park on Saturday morning, according to police and fire officials.

Staff at the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office said Monday morning that the person’s name was being withheld pending fingerprint identification.

The 65-acre park featuring volleyball and bocce ball courts is located at 6099 Winfield Blvd. at Coleman Road.

The 32-acre lake, a popular fishing and pedal-boating spot, reopened May 26 after being closed Sept. 8 due to elevated levels of cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae that can kill dogs and cause skin irritation and intestinal issues in humans.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES