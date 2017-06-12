Donations stolen from dog rescue group in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)– The owner of a dog rescue group in Oakland was robbed of hundreds of dollars worth in donations.

The owner of Rocket Dog, Pali Boucher, said she was parked outside her home in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood when five men approached her car.

Boucher said all the men had their faces covered during the time of the robbery.

The robbers managed to get away with her cellphone and laptop, along with cash and checks that were donated to her rescue group at a fundraiser.

“I really think it was a crime of opportunity, I was a woman alone in a car,” Boucher said.

Though the money missing, Boucher said, it won’t stop the rescue group from helping dogs.

