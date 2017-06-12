ESPN: Someone paid $133K for two courtside tickets to Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Someone has set the record for buying the most expensive tickets in NBA history.

According to ESPN, a buyer paid $133,000, including fees, for two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from their second title in three years.

A team source said that a Warriors season-ticket holder sold the seats on the team’s Ticketmaster resale site on Sunday night.

The average resale price on the team site for Game 5 is $1,731, which is almost 20 percent higher than last year’s Game 5 between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers ($1,444), ESPN said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s