OAKLAND (KRON) — Someone has set the record for buying the most expensive tickets in NBA history.
According to ESPN, a buyer paid $133,000, including fees, for two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
The Golden State Warriors are one win away from their second title in three years.
A team source said that a Warriors season-ticket holder sold the seats on the team’s Ticketmaster resale site on Sunday night.
The average resale price on the team site for Game 5 is $1,731, which is almost 20 percent higher than last year’s Game 5 between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers ($1,444), ESPN said.
