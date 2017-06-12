OAKLAND (KRON) — Someone has set the record for buying the most expensive tickets in NBA history.

According to ESPN, a buyer paid $133,000, including fees, for two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from their second title in three years.

A team source said that a Warriors season-ticket holder sold the seats on the team’s Ticketmaster resale site on Sunday night.

The average resale price on the team site for Game 5 is $1,731, which is almost 20 percent higher than last year’s Game 5 between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers ($1,444), ESPN said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES