Fatal motorcycle accident along Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A woman died Monday afternoon after her motorcycle struck a barrier on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 12:06 p.m. on northbound Highway 101near the Ninth Street off-ramp.

The woman driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle apparently failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a barrier, CHP Officer VuWilliams said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators initially thought a second vehicle had been involved in the crash, but they later determined the person merely witnessed the crash and was not involved, Williams said.

The crash blocked lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. All lanes reopened as of shortly after 2 p.m., according to the CHP.

