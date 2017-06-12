Local groups still fighting to keep Raiders in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Groups of local advocates are keeping the fight alive for the Raiders to stay in Oakland Monday morning at Oakland City Hall.
At 10:30 a.m. those associated with the #StandWithOakland campaign are holding a press conference about their latest efforts to combat the team’s seemingly inevitable move to Las Vegas.
Local citizens, business owners, faith leaders, and fan groups including “Forever Oakland” and “We Stand With Oakland” are turning to some of sport’s top lawyers for help.
“Our organized efforts will continue as we seek justice for the citizens and fans, worldwide,” spokesperson Raymond Bobbit said. “We have retained attorneys James W. Quinn of Berg & Androphy and co-counsel Eric Hochstadt of Weil, Gotshal & Manges.”
The group says their top goals include:
- Exploring viable options with community leaders, city and county officials to keep professional football in Oakland
- Interfacing and engaging with business advocates to develop economic opportunities
- Prospects for the first African American participation in NFL ownership
KRON4 will have updates after the conference.
