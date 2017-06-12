SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A Los Gatos woman has been arrested in the on suspicion of the killing a 74-year-old woman who was found dead Saturday in her Cupertino home, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Suzanne Hernandez, 39, was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, where she is being held without bail.

At around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a home on South Tantau Avenue after the woman was found dead by a friend, according to authorities.

The 74-year-old woman lived alone at the residence and was a long-time resident of Cupertino.

Sheriff’s investigators determined the woman’s manner of death to be a homicide based on visible injuries and proceeded to interview neighbors and search the area for evidence with the help of K-9s.

Around 10 p.m., investigators arrested Hernandez, who they do not believe knew the victim. Sheriff’s investigators believe Hernandez was the only suspect in the woman’s death.

Hernandez is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call sheriff’s officials at (408) 808-5400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 808-4431.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES