Making History: Warriors could win championship before home crowd for first time

OAKLAND (KRON) — Monday night the Warriors have a chance to become champions in front of their home crowd, something no team has done in franchise history.
Golden State has a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers going into Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
After a devastating loss in Game 4 in Cleveland, a lot rides on this game.
Experts are calling it a “must win” as the Cav’s comeback from last year’s 3-1 Finals deficit still haunts the minds of Dub Nation.
KRON4’s Terisa Estacio is at Oracle previewing this pivotal game.
@kron4news sea of gold #Warriors @warriors game 5 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/617lzM1Dqu
— Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) June 12, 2017
Tip off is tonight at 6:00 p.m.
