Making History: Warriors could win championship before home crowd for first time

OAKLAND (KRON) — Monday night the Warriors have a chance to become champions in front of their home crowd, something no team has done in franchise history.

Golden State has a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers going into Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

After a devastating loss in Game 4 in Cleveland, a lot rides on this game.

Experts are calling it a “must win” as the Cav’s comeback from last year’s 3-1 Finals deficit still haunts the minds of Dub Nation.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio is at Oracle previewing this pivotal game.

Tip off is tonight at 6:00 p.m.

