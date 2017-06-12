Man accused of randomly stabbing boy in Millbrae identified

MILLBRAE (KRON) — The man who allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old boy outside the Millbrae public library on Friday has been identified as South San Francisco resident Nelson Tolentino, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The stabbing happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday as the boy stood in the front courtyard of the Millbrae Public Library at 1 Library Ave.

The 44-year-old man approached the teen and began to stab him with a 4-inch folding knife, police said. The stabbing appears to be random.

The boy to both his arms. With help from his friends, he was rushed into the library until help arrived. He was then taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Tolentino remained in the courtyard and was arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

Tolentino was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and willful injury to a child.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact sheriff’s Detective Gaby Chaghouri at (650) 259-2314 or gchaghouri@smcgov.org. People can also call an anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.