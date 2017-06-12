Man dies in apparent homicide in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man died in an apparent homicide in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood Monday morning, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded at 5:43 a.m. to the area of Alemany Boulevard and Santa Rosa Avenue about someone outside near the street possibly needing help, San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.

Officers found the victim unresponsive. Medics also responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, Rueca said.

Investigators are considering the death a homicide but have not yet determined the cause of death, according to Rueca.

He said no arrests have been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message at TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

