Officer grants pity on driver for making ‘safe choices’

WASAU, WI (WCMH) – A Wisconsin police officer is getting some praise for not writing a parking ticket.
A man in Wausau, Wisconsin left a note on his car when he left it in a metered lot overnight after a night of drinking.
“Please take pity on me. I walked home… Safe choices,” the note read.
When Officer Jim Hellrood came across the car, he printed off a citation that read, “pity granted, just a warning.”
The ticket had a dollar amount of $0.00
The recipient of the warning shared the picture with police, who posted it to Facebook.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- BROTHER OF ALAMEDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S EMPLOYEE GOES MISSING IN SOUTH LAKE TAHOE
- EAST BAY MILITARY STUDENT TO PICK UP HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA
- WARRIORS COULD WIN CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE HOME CROWD FOR 1ST TIME
- LOCAL GROUPS STILL FIGHTING TO KEEP RAIDERS IN OAKLAND
- VIDEO: FATHER MURDERED IN FRONT OF KIDS WHILE BUYING PUPPY FROM FACEBOOK AD
- POLICE: DAD ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS 9-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER TO DEATH
- VIDEO: TEEN ARRESTED IN MURDER OF 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL