Only ON KRON4: East Bay mother claims teacher hit her child

SAN LORENZO (KRON)– An East Bay mother accused a substitute teacher at an elementary school in San Lorenzo of striking her child on the head.

The third-grade student said a substitute teacher at Bay Elementary school hit her on the head with her fist Friday morning around 10:30 a.m.

The girl’s mother, Brittney Crosby said the teacher was cursing at kids and texting on her phone.

According to Crosby, her daughter walked up to the teacher and asked if she needed help. That’s when the teacher struck her child on the head.

The San Lorenzo Unified School District placed the teacher on paid leave and launched an investigation with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

