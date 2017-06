Repairs on Hwy 17 to impact traffic in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON)– Caltrans crews are still mending the damage caused by a round of winter storms in Santa Cruz County.

The area hasn’t seen much rain or experienced landslides, but traffic along southbound Highway 17 still moves at a slow pace due to the damage caused by the winter storms.

On Wednesday crews worked to fill potholes and replaced broken pavement.

According to California Highway Patrol, the work will require crews to close one lane of Highway 17 from Summit Road to Vine Hill Road in Scotts Valley from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. through Thursday.

