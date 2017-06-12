Severed head found on front steps of home

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) — Police in Mississippi launched an investigation into a “suspicious death” Saturday morning after a decapitated man was found.

According to the Jackson Police Department, at approximately 9:19 Saturday morning, officers responding to a suspicious activity call found the head of a black male on the front steps of a home.

Coroners are in the process of identifying the remains of the deceased.

Later in the day, Jackson police were called to another location where investigators found a burned human torso.

Investigators are now working to determine if it’s linked to the discovery of the head found earlier that morning.

Neighbors also reported hearing gunfire Friday evening. Any relation between these events has yet to be confirmed. This investigation is ongoing.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, this is the 28th homicide to occur this year in Jackson.

