Snow hits Sierra Nevada…in June

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — Sierra Nevada is still getting hit with snow…in the middle of June.

Chain restrictions were lifted Monday for many Sierra roads after they were required overnight on Interstate 80 between Cisco Grove and Donner Lake, according to Caltrans.

The snow and cool temperatures are unusual for Northern California in the middle of June.

Snow showers are still lingering in the Sierra and are expected to continue for most of the day Monday, according to KRON4’s affiliate FOX40.

The snow will quickly move out of the Sierra on Monday evening, giving way to some nice and cool days the rest of the week.

By Wednesday, temperatures will reach the low 70s, and heading into the weekend, temperatures should reach highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun.

#TrafficAlert Icy conditions on higher elevation roadways. Take it slow and arrive safely. pic.twitter.com/ngQs2xKo67 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 12, 2017

#TrafficAlert A Donner Pass update in Spanish because the more folks who are aware of the winter driving conditions, the safer the highways. pic.twitter.com/og4KidCD2b — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 12, 2017

