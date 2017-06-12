Tech Report: Behind the scenes with Warriors video team

OAKLAND (KRON)– The players for the Warriors are not the only ones working hard post regular season for the franchise.
There is a 12 person video production crew behind the scenes that puts together the in-arena scoreboard, hype videos, and the video features shared through the team’s social networks.
KRON4’s tech reporter, Gabe Slate met up with the Warriors studio and got a closer look at what they bring to the team and fans.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- BROTHER OF ALAMEDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S EMPLOYEE GOES MISSING IN SOUTH LAKE TAHOE
- EAST BAY MILITARY STUDENT TO PICK UP HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA
- WARRIORS COULD WIN CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE HOME CROWD FOR 1ST TIME
- LOCAL GROUPS STILL FIGHTING TO KEEP RAIDERS IN OAKLAND
- VIDEO: FATHER MURDERED IN FRONT OF KIDS WHILE BUYING PUPPY FROM FACEBOOK AD
- POLICE: DAD ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS 9-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER TO DEATH
- VIDEO: TEEN ARRESTED IN MURDER OF 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL