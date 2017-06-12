Tech Report: Behind the scenes with Warriors video team

OAKLAND (KRON)– The players for the Warriors are not the only ones working hard post regular season for the franchise.

There is a 12 person video production crew behind the scenes that puts together the in-arena scoreboard, hype videos, and the video features shared through the team’s social networks.

KRON4’s tech reporter, Gabe Slate met up with the Warriors studio and got a closer look at what they bring to the team and fans.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES