The Latest: Cavs lead Warriors 37-33 after 1st quarter

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on Game 5 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Tight whistle in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Tight scoreboard, too.

J.R. Smith knocked down a 3-pointer just before the first quarter ended to give the Cavaliers a 37-33 lead Monday night in a period filled with free throws. With an officiating crew that is trying to keep a handle on the physical play, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson both have two fouls for the Warriors while Kevin Love and Kyle Korver have picked up a pair for the Cavs.

After scoring just 14 points in Game 4, Warriors star Steph Curry is off to a quick start with 12 points, six of which came at the free throw line.

LeBron James has 12 points and so does Kyrie Irving for the Cavs.

Golden State shot 14 free throws in the first quarter to Cleveland’s seven. The two teams also combined for 12 turnovers.

6:30 p.m.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is off to a much more deliberate start than Game 4′s track meet. After scoring 49 points in the first quarter of Game 4, the Cavs are out to a 22-18 lead midway through the first quarter Monday night.

The Cavs were shaky early, but got back into it with their defense.

Kyrie Irving scored off of a steal and then LeBron James picked off the inbound pass and converted another layup for a 13-9 lead. The 9-0 burst was completed after Kevin Love picked up his second foul in a game the officials are calling a little tighter after the physical play in Game 4.

A tight whistle would seemingly favor the Warriors, who rely more on ball movement and cutting. But Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant have each picked up two fouls.

The Cavaliers like to play a more rugged game using the size and strength of James, Love and Tristan Thompson to their advantage.

James has hit 5 of 6 shots in a torrid start for Cleveland.

6:10 p.m.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been saying they’re a better team when their backs are against the wall. Everyone is about to find out how good.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is underway, with the Warriors holding a 3-1 lead and hoping to close the series out Monday night at home.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers have already staved off elimination once with a victory in Cleveland in Game 4. Last year they became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship.

But the Warriors are brimming with confidence, knowing they didn’t have Kevin Durant to help them last year. Durant wants his first championship. James is trying to keep his quest for a fourth alive.__

5:30 p.m.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr wants the Warriors to be more anxious, ready and eager in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

They better be after their Game 4 flop in Cleveland. Golden State lost in record-setting fashion 137-116 on Friday.

“We have to be more on edge. I hope we’re a little more nervous. We didn’t seem that nervous in Game 4,” Kerr said on Monday. “Nervous is good. Appropriate fear is the Gregg Popovich line. You need that. And when we come out the beginning of Game 4 and lose shooters and turn the ball over carelessly, we’re obviously not ready.

“So I would hope we’re more ready, more prepared tonight.”

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was asked about his team’s needs when told of Kerr’s comments.

“Appropriate fear,” a stone-faced Lue said.

4:25 p.m.

As players from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors warmed up for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, members of the musical Hamilton offered a preview of their national anthem set for a few hours later.

They practiced it several times as heads turned in Oracle Arena to watch and listen.

One of the fans watching the players go through their pregame routines was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Warriors lead the Cavaliers 3-1 and will try to win their second title in three years Monday.

US Navy and Marines display the flag while Hamilton cast members sing National Anthem. #Amazing #Game5 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ewaJgd1Dnt — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 13, 2017

