VIDEO: Teen arrested in murder of 10-year-old girl

COLORADO (KRON) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the killing of a 10-year-old girl in Colorado.

Kiaya Campbell went missing Wednesday night after she was seen walking from her father’s home.

She was accompanied by someone police describe as a 15-year-old acquaintance.

It is unclear if the boy arrested in her death is that same person.

Campbell’s body was discovered Thursday about two miles from where she was last seen.

Word of the arrest came as a makeshift memorial for the 10-year-old was growing in the town of Thornton.

“We think she was a nice, beautiful girl that didn’t deserve this,” a little girl at the ceremony said. “Drew a cat and a dog because we didn’t know if she liked dogs or cats.”

Police say her death was not accidental. Other than that, there is little information being released about the case.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested late Saturday night for investigation of first-degree murder.

He’s being held in a juvenile facility.

