Cars towed, citations issued in Oakland after Warriors NBA title win

OAKLAND (BCN) — Less than a half-dozen arrests were reported in Oakland on Monday night after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship, police said.

The celebrations around the city were mostly calm, with sporadic reports of fireworks and gunfire after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to win the NBA Finals 4 games to 1.

Police say between 400 to 500 spectators and vehicles participated in “sideshow” activity in East Oakland on Monday night.

Officers reported that some people threw rocks and bottles at them during sideshow activity on city streets. More than 40 citations were issued and police had more than 30 cars towed.

In downtown Oakland, about 1,000 people celebrated in the streets, but most were peaceful. Police say one car was damaged when fans jumped on its roof.

At about 11:30 p.m., an officer was injured in the 5700 block of International Boulevard when an alleged drunk driver rear-ended the police vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the driver was arrested at the scene, police said.

The celebration will continue Thursday when the city hosts a victory parade.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

