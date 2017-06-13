Best moments from Warriors NBA title win

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oracle was full of excitement Monday night after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA title.
Here are some of the best moments from the night:
Warriors celebrate NBA title win
That Championship feeling 😄🏆 pic.twitter.com/TafqCq6bFn
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017
Champions. pic.twitter.com/mu533jRPKo
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017
Championship squad 🏆 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/FCEk4zSe2F
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017
#Warriors celebrate after becoming 2017 #NBAChampions pic.twitter.com/MP2J54XbOG
— Emily Kirschenheuter (@ekirschenheuter) June 13, 2017
Look at those faces!! How many kids can say they’ve touched the Larry O’Brien trophy?! pic.twitter.com/PwGMWNum1V
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 13, 2017
Let it rain, #DubNation !!! pic.twitter.com/pkb0PkjB4D
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017
Warriors win NBA title
Warriors win NBA title x
Kevin Durant isn’t a beer guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/KFTyJM9Fxz
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2017
Glory to God! pic.twitter.com/5nlTXUObqp
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 13, 2017
The 2017 #NBAFinals MVP salutes #DubNation #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/qgTuz5UakG
— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
Victory is sweet!! Congrats Zaza! pic.twitter.com/O4Y19Zs24g
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 13, 2017
Matt Barnes getting some help celebrating from his boys #NBAChampions pic.twitter.com/C9Nfg2krJe
— Emily Kirschenheuter (@ekirschenheuter) June 13, 2017
Coach Brown getting champagne showers!!! pic.twitter.com/VhjUEtaVUM
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 13, 2017
Champagne is flowing in the #Warriors lock room #NBAChampions pic.twitter.com/V5uZCp9FxN
— Emily Kirschenheuter (@ekirschenheuter) June 13, 2017
So. Much. Champagne. This isn’t all of it. pic.twitter.com/7yVXQ6drV3
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) June 13, 2017
Kevin Durant and his mom
Kevin Durant shares a moment with the real MVP: His mom pic.twitter.com/iVmUaPzgOK
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2017
Two MVPs 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/LhWbuz5ysf
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 13, 2017
Steph and Riley Curry
Riley Curry is already a legend 😂 pic.twitter.com/AWKvGtTFjo
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2017
The new family photo! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/2ljyslXOs7
— NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: KEVIN DURANT GETS OUT OF CAR TO CELEBRATE WITH WARRIORS’ FANS
- WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE HAPPENING THURSDAY
- KEVIN DURANT, STEPHEN CURRY LEAD WARRIORS TO NBA TITLE
- DUB NATION CELEBRATES WITH ROWDY STREET PARTY
- 30 CARS TOWED DURING SIDESHOW IN OAKLAND AFTER WARRIORS NBA TITLE WIN
- OAKLAND PD: MOTORCYCLE OFFICER STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER
- DIDDY, SNOOP DOGG AMONG CELEBRITIES AT ORACLE FOR GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS
- SOMEONE PAID $133K FOR TWO COURTSIDE TICKETS TO GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS