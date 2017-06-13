Crews battling 4-alarm grass fire in Vallejo

KRON4 Viewer photo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Fire crews are battling a four-alarm grass fire in Vallejo Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:58 p.m. just north of Hiddenbrooke off Bennington Drive, according to fire officials.

No structures are threatened at this time and there are no evacuations in place, authorities said.

The fire has burned 35 acres so far and there is no containment as of 2:45 p.m. The fire is burning mostly grass and a few bushes.

Vallejo Fire has called for additional units.

