Deputies seize meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million

HOUSTON (WCMH) – Deputies in Texas seized meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million during a drug bust Monday.

Deputies were originally called to a Harris County home Monday on a report of a burglary.

Two people were found leaving a home with the drug-laced lollipops, KPRC reported. Deputies said there were so many of the lollipops in the suspects’ car, they couldn’t even close the door.

PHOTOS: Meth pops

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 pounds of the drug-laced lollipops were recovered. Investigators said it appeared the candy was intended to be distributed to children.

Each lollipop could be sold from $20 to $40, depending on the size.

Meth-pop designs include flowers, butterflies, Yoda, bats and R2-D2.

