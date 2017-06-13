Deputies seize meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million

HOUSTON (WCMH) – Deputies in Texas seized meth-laced lollipops worth $1 million during a drug bust Monday.
Deputies were originally called to a Harris County home Monday on a report of a burglary.
Two people were found leaving a home with the drug-laced lollipops, KPRC reported. Deputies said there were so many of the lollipops in the suspects’ car, they couldn’t even close the door.
PHOTOS: Meth pops
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, more than 600 pounds of the drug-laced lollipops were recovered. Investigators said it appeared the candy was intended to be distributed to children.
Each lollipop could be sold from $20 to $40, depending on the size.
Meth-pop designs include flowers, butterflies, Yoda, bats and R2-D2.
