OAKLAND (KRON) — Oracle Arena was full of celebrities Monday night who witnessed the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA title.
Snoop Dogg was sitting court side. He was spotted hanging out with Bay Area legend and Oracle usual, E-40.
Boss players 🔥🔥👊🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/q3dwYWZXPh pic.twitter.com/bcgOQGlBW1
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 13, 2017
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed Game 5 after taking a photo with Warrior’s Zaza Pachulia.
Diddy was also court side and even joked on twitter asking coach when he was going to be put in the game.
When coach gonna put me in??? #CantStopWontStop pic.twitter.com/ciojoL6P7v
— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) June 13, 2017
Rihanna stole headlines during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
