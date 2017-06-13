Diddy, Snoop Dogg among celebrities at Oracle for Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oracle Arena was full of celebrities Monday night who witnessed the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA title.

Snoop Dogg was sitting court side. He was spotted hanging out with Bay Area legend and Oracle usual, E-40.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed Game 5 after taking a photo with Warrior’s Zaza Pachulia.

Diddy was also court side and even joked on twitter asking coach when he was going to be put in the game.

Rihanna stole headlines during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s