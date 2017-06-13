SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A man was arrested after San Rafael police say he stole a Ferrari from a dealership.

On Sunday, officers were called to reports of 36-year-old Rocky Jimenez of Georgia acting strangely and asking for gas money for the pricey sports car–a 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB–at Francisco Boulevard East at Shoreline Parkway.

When officers arrived, they began questioning him. He claimed to be the owner of the vehicle. Jimenez told the officers he had ownership papers in his backpack and allowed the officers to search it.

The officers found a key to the Ferrari and a key to an additional Ferrari but no ownership papers, according to Sgt. Lisa Holton.

Jimenez said the Ferrari had been in the shop for service for two years and he recently picked it up, police said.

Officers say he was unable to answer a series of questions, so they called a representative from the dealership.

When he arrived, the employee confirmed that the car had indeed been stolen. The car is worth $245,000 dollars.

Jimenez was arrested for vehicle theft among other charges.

Officers also found property that had been stolen from a commercial burglary two days earlier, Holt said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

