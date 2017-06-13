OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will celebrate winning the NBA Championship with a parade and rally Thursday in Oakland.

City officials are expecting over a million spectators to be there. Needless to say, it will be as chaotic as it will be fun.

KRON4 has you covered on everything you need to know for the event!

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on Broadway at 11th St.

A rally begins at 12:15 p.m. at the parade’s final destination, the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, on the south end of Lake Merritt.

Beverage stations will be scattered throughout this site.

Fans can start lining up for the rally as early as 5:00 a.m. at Lakeshore and 12th St.

However, access to the rally will be closed when the area reaches maximum capacity. At this point fans have the option to watch from a viewing area at Lake Merritt Blvd. and 12th St.

Here’s a full map of the parade route.

Officials say the best way to get to the parade and rally is by using public transportation. In fact, BART released some celebration day tips:

Be patient, it’s going to get crowded; our busiest hours in 2015 were 8am-10am Use 19th Street Station, avoid the much smaller Lake Merritt Station Buy a Clipper card (clippercard.com) in advance to avoid extremely long lines at ticket machines Look for tables with cash only $15 Clipper card sales at 10 of our busiest stations Parking will be packed; think about taking the bus or walking to BART or getting dropped off “Permit” spaces in parking lots are for permit holders only, a citation will ruin the fun day When boarding trains, move to the center of the car so more can fit, remove backpacks Don’t jam a train door- it will take the whole train out of service and everyone will boo you Some trains may not stop at Lake Merritt if the Rally Zone has reached capacity or crowding Our service will not match the published schedule so listen and pay attention

Here is a list of road closures, released by Oakland City Officials:

Broadway between 9th St. & 23rd St.

11th St. between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way & Franklin St.

11th St. between Madison St. & Oak St.

12th St. between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way & Franklin St.

12th St. between Madison St. & Lake Merritt Blvd.

13th St. between Broadway & Franklin St.

13th St. between Madison St. & Fallon St.

14th St. between Clay & Franklin (will remain open to cross traffic until 9 am)

14th St. between Madison St. & Oak St. (will remain open to cross traffic until 9 am)

15th St. between Broadway & Franklin St.

17th St. between Telegraph Ave. & Franklin St.

19th St. between Telegraph Ave. & Franklin St.

20th St. between Telegraph Ave. and Franklin St. (will remain open to cross traffic until 9 am)

20th St. Between Webster St. and Harrison St. (will remain open to cross traffic until 9 am)

21st St. between Telegraph Ave. & Franklin St.

21st St. between Webster St. & Harrison St.

22nd St. between Valley St. & Franklin St.

W. Grand Ave. between Valley St. & Bay Place

Webster between 21st St. & 23rd St.

Harrison St. between 17th St. & 23rd St.

Alice St. between 17th St. & 19th St.

Jackson St. between 17th St. & Lakeside Ave.

Fallon St. between 9th St. & 10th St.

Lakeshore Ave. between circle to 1st Ave.

Oak St. between 9th St. & 13th St.

1st Ave. between E.12th & International Blvd. (E. 14th St.)

9th St. between Madison St. & Fallon St.

10th St. between Madison St. & 2nd Ave.

E. 12th St. between 1st Ave. & 2nd Ave.

14th St. and 20th St. to remain open to cross traffic until 9:00 a.m.

Should anyone need medical assistance look for the tents with big, red balloons attached.

Lost Children/Meeting Points

If you get separated from your children or friends, please ask uniformed personnel for the location of the nearest reunification point:

Lobby of the Dalziel Building, 250 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (next to City Hall)

Main Library, 125 14th Street

FM Smith Recreation Center, 1969 Park Blvd

Finally, here are lists of things you should and should not bring to the victory parade:

Have fun and be safe Dub Nation! Go Warriors!