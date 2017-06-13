Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-680 in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a crash on I-680 in Walnut Creek, according to the California Highway Patrol.

24-year-old Richard Manuli III, of Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that was reported at 9:49 p.m. on northbound I-680 near the Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, according to authorities.

At 10:08 p.m., CHP officials called for a Sig-alert, closing the highway’s northbound lanes at Olympic Boulevard.

CHP official said the motorcyclist was driving a 2015 Honda motorcycle. He was traveling on the eastbound SR 24 connector ramp to northbound 680 when he veered right and collided with the concrete wall of the connector.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and fell over the over-crossing and onto the lower northbound lanes of I-680.

The lanes were reopened by midnight.

