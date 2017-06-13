Oakland PD: Motorcycle officer struck by drunk driver

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland motorcycle cop is in the hospital after being hit by a drunk driver late Monday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of International Blvd., according to Officer Johnna Watson.

The city of Oakland did not sleep after the Warriors became NBA champions in “The Town,” at Oracle Arena.

Therefore, it is no coincidence that some irresponsible drivers were, and maybe still are, on the road.

Police say the officer is in stable condition and “will be okay.”

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, Watson said.

Police are urging the public to celebrate the Warriors win responsibly.

